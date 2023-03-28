Sex assault suspect turns himself in

A 33-year-old man turned himself in to police after police said he was suspected in the sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman at a house in Woodbridge.

From Prince William police:

Sexual Assault Investigation *ARREST – On March 27, the suspect sought in connection to the sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at the Potomac Vista Apartments located in the 14100 block of Cove Landing Dr in Woodbridge (22191) on March 18, was arrested. The accused, identified as Alphonso PAGE, turned himself in to police.

Arrested on March 27:

Alphonso PAGE, 33, of no fixed address

Charged with rape

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Sexual Assault Investigation [Previously Released] – On March 18 at 8:54AM, officers responded to the Potomac Vista Apartments located in the 14100 block of Cove Landing Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a sexual assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25-year-old woman, was attending a gathering at an apartment in the complex when she fell asleep. The victim later woke to an unknown man sexually assaulting her. The suspect left the residence after the assault and the victim contacted police. During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Alphonso PAGE, and obtained a warrant for his arrest on March 23. Attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful. The suspect is known to frequent the Arlington and Alexandria areas of Northern Virginia, southeast Washington D.C., and Prince George’s County in Maryland. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.