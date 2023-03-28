Shooting, stabbing, gun mishandling in Prince William

A shooting, a stabbing, and someone who mishandled a gun at a hotel kept police in Prince William County busy this past weekend.

Here’s the latest from Prince William police:

Shooting Investigation – On March 26 at 1:37PM, officers responded to the Woodbridge Station Apartments located in the 13600 block of Kitty Hawk Way in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. Upon arriving at the apartment building, officers located the victim, a 28-year-old woman, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided first aid until rescue personnel arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital where her

injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The investigation revealed two groups were involved in a verbal altercation when multiple shots were fired.

Both groups dispersed on foot, while some fled in a white vehicle. Responding officers located the suspect vehicle nearby and attempted a vehicle stop. The driver of the vehicle disregarded the officer’s emergency equipment and continued driving. Eventually, the vehicle stopped in the area of Cove Landing Dr. where the occupants fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, one of the occupants, identified as the accused, was detained. A police K-9 searched the area for the other suspects who were not located. While checking the above area, officers located two apartments that were struck by rounds.

Shell casings were also located in the area of Ranger Lp. No additional injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Alhajie Alpha KAMARA, was arrested. The investigation continues.

Arrested on March 26:

Alhajie Alpha KAMARA, 19, of 1385 Eisenhower Cl. in Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and 1 count of obstruction of justice Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On March 25 at 7:04PM, officers responded to the Super 8 Motel located at 17416 Richmond Hwy. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed a patron, later identified as the accused, was handling his firearm inside of a motel room when a round was fired. The round entered the wall of the motel room and continued into an occupied adjoining room.

The accused quickly left the hotel after the incident. The occupants of the adjoining room reported the shooting to an employee of the motel who contacted the police. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Later that evening, the accused returned to the motel where he encountered officers and was detained. The accused was also determined to be intoxicated. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jesse Lee MEADOWS, was arrested.

Arrested on March 25:

Jesse Lee MEADOWS, 39, of no fixed address

Charged with reckless handling of a firearm and intoxicated in public Court Date: Pending | Bond: $5,000 Secured

Stabbing Investigation – On March 25 at 7:33AM, officers responded to the Somerset Point Apartments located in the 7500 block of Equinox Landing Ct. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a stabbing. Upon arriving in the parking lot of the apartment complex, officers located the victim, a 31-year-old man, inside of a vehicle suffering from stab wounds.

Officers provided first aid until rescue personnel arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The initial investigation revealed the victim was near the apartment building when he was stabbed multiple times. The victim then walked to his vehicle in the parking lot while calling for help. A bystander heard the victim and contacted emergency services. At this time, the incident does not appear random. The investigation continues.