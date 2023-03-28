Permanent name sought for ‘Rosemount Lewis’ elementary school

The newest elementary school in Prince William County needs a permanent name. The school division will hold a community meeting to discuss the name (register here.)

Since construction began last year, officials have referred to the new school as “Rosemount Lewis” because the school sits near a park with the same name. The school is at 11000 Crestwood Drive, near Manassas.

The school will open this fall with an estimated 555 students.

More in a press release: