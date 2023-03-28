Permanent name sought for ‘Rosemount Lewis’ elementary school

The newest elementary school in Prince William County needs a permanent name. The school division will hold a community meeting to discuss the name (register here.)
Since construction began last year, officials have referred to the new school as “Rosemount Lewis” because the school sits near a park with the same name. The school is at 11000 Crestwood Drive, near Manassas.
The school will open this fall with an estimated 555 students.
More in a press release:
Prince William County Public Schools will begin the process of naming “Rosemount Lewis” Elementary School, opening for the 2023-24 school year, through two virtual community input sessions hosted by the Naming Committee. The first session will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend the virtual meetings and provide naming suggestions, justifications, and background information to aid in the name selection process for the new elementary school located in the Sudley area of Prince William County.
During the virtual meetings, following a brief presentation, the Naming Committee will receive name suggestions from the community. Those wishing to speak will need to register in advance. Each registered speaker will have up to three minutes to share their suggestion(s), along with any justification they feel is appropriate.
The Naming Committee is composed of School Board members Dr. Babur B. Lateef, (Chairman At-Large), Jennifer T. Wall (Vice Chairwoman, Gainesville District), and Adele E. Jackson (Brentsville District). The committee will consider geographic or historical identifiers, as well as names of living or deceased person(s) who have made local, state, or national service contributions. If a name of a person, selection preference shall be given to those individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of education, especially within Prince William County.
In addition, name suggestions can be made in writing by completing the name suggestion form by 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.