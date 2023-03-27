Rape defense class for women offered

In April 2023, the Manassas City Police Department will host a Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) class.

Instructors aim to teach women self-defense tactics, techniques, and strategies that can help them protect against rape or sexual assault.

Attendees will master these skills through lectures, discussions, and physical demonstrations., according to a press release.

The class will be administered by certified instructors who are held to the national standard for self-defense.

This class will be a two-day program held on April 15 and 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Although there is a maximum of 15 attendees, there will also be a waiting list.

Register online. For the safety of all attendees, the location of the class is only disclosed after registration.

Manassas had 20 reported rapes in 2021.