Occoquan announces their spring event is back for 2023. Peep Week in Occoquan takes place from April 4 to 8, 2023.

Peep week is an annual spring event in Occoquan that invites the community to participate in building a Peeps diorama. If you enter, you can win a $50 prize in your category, or you can vote for one made by a local Occoquan business.

A Peeps diorama is a 3D constructed scene of your choice that includes the PEEPS®marshmallow within the scene.

Creating your own diorama includes entering one of these four categories:

Individual

Family/Team

Youth (ages 12-16)

Kids (12 and under)

You must drop off personal creations by 4 p.m. on April 3, 2023, at Town Hall, 314 Mill Street. Visitors will vote on these and the business-made dioramas throughout Peep Week.

If interested in voting on the community-made dioramas, they will be found at 314 Mill Street, Occoquan Historic District, 22125. They will be available to vote on April 4 to 8 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also visit these businesses throughout the historic district to view and vote on the local businesses’ Peep dioramas:

Anderson’s Country Store, Ballywhack Shack, Bar-J Chili Parlor, Earth Addictions, Gift & Gather, Glory Be LLC, Grind N Crepe, Hitchcock Paper Company, Jerry’s Occoquan Jewelers, Leaf & Petal, Local Colour Old Town LLC, Madigan’s Waterfront Inc, Man Overboard, Marin Woodturning, Patriot Scuba, Puzzle Palooza Etc, So Bohemian Inc., The Loft Gallery and Third Base Pizza.

Cast your vote on business-made dioramas and enter to win the prize of $100 in Occoquan gift cards. Forms are available at participating business locations at 314 Mill Street Occoquan Historic District, 22125.

Participation is free for voting, but entrants that are self-building their dioramas must first register online.