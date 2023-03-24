Woman raped at Woodbridge apartment, police search for suspect

A woman who attended a party at a house in the Bayvue apartment complex in Woodbridge was raped, police said.

Now they’re searching for the man they said assaulted the woman.

Prince William police tell us:

Sexual Assault Investigation – On March 18 at 8:54AM, officers responded to the Potomac Vista Apartments located in the 14100 block of Cove Landing Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a sexual assault.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 25-year-old woman, was attending a gathering at an apartment in the complex when she fell asleep. The victim later woke to an unknown man sexually assaulting her.

The suspect left the residence after the assault and the victim contacted police. During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Alphonso PAGE, and obtained a warrant for his arrest on March 23. Attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful.

The suspect is known to frequent the Arlington and Alexandria areas of Northern Virginia, southeast Washington D.C., and Prince George’s County in Maryland. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Wanted: [Photo from June 2022]

Alphonso PAGE, 33, of no fixed address

Described as a black male, 6’2″, 255lbs with black hair and brown eyes

Wanted for rape