Groundbreaking held for $54 million parking garage

A groundbreaking ceremony signaled the start of work on a $54 million, seven-story parking garage near Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge.

The garage will sit in an area once earmarked for a Minor League Baseball stadium built eventually in Fredericksburg in 2019. The garage will serve as a transit hub in eastern Prince William County, replacing the nearby OmniRide transit center as a central bus transfer point.

Officials said that a soon-to-be-built ramp from the Interstate 95 E-ZPass Express to Opitz Boulevard would provide easy access to the garage.

Work on the new garage comes after union drivers at OmniRide ended a month-long strike, leaving commuters who rely on the bus to get them to and from Washington, D.C., without a ride.

Workers ended the strike after OmniRide agreed to pay them $12 million more over four years.

More in a press release: