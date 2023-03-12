Prince William, Stafford transit strike ends, more services to return Monday

OmniRide will restore more services on Monday, March 13, 2023, after union workers voted to end a month-long strike, demanding $12 million more from the transportation agency over four years.

OmniRide commuter buses serve Prince William and Stafford counties, while the agency’s local buses serve Prince William County and Manassas.

OmniRide says: