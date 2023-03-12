Prince William, Stafford transit strike ends, more services to return Monday

OmniRide will restore more services on Monday, March 13, 2023, after union workers voted to end a month-long strike, demanding $12 million more from the transportation agency over four years.
OmniRide commuter buses serve Prince William and Stafford counties, while the agency’s local buses serve Prince William County and Manassas.
OmniRide says:
Union members have voted to accept the latest Keolis contract offer. OmniRide buses will resume service on Monday, March 12. Service will operate as described below.
These Express commuter routes will run:
D-100 Dale City – Washington
D-200 Dale City – Pentagon/Rosslyn/Ballston
D-300 Dale City – Navy Yard
MC-200 Montclair – Pentagon
942 Stafford – Pentagon
611 Gainesville/Manassas – Washington
612 Gainesville – Pentagon/L’Enfant/Navy Yard
Other Express commuter routes will operate as manpower is available.
Metro Express, Local, East-West Express, Connect microtransit and Access paratransit services will operate according to regular published schedules. For Local routes in eastern Prince William, the transfer hub will return to the OmniRide Transit Center.
OmniRide is happy to welcome all our riders back!