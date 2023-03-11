Union to squeeze $12 million more from OmniRide with new 4-year contract

It’s been nearly a month since OmniRide drivers went on strike, leaving those in Prince William and Stafford counties without a guaranteed ride.

Today, Teamsters Local 639 is set to take a vote on a new contract that could end the strike today at noon.

“After being on strike for nearly a month, we are proud have reached an agreement for these incredibly resilient, brave men and women. They stood strong in spite of incredible adversity,” said Bill Davis, Local 639 Secretary-Treasurer. “The strike produced economic results for the membership – this is a fair agreement that we believe will get Prince William and Stafford Counties back up and running.”

According to OmniRide, which released the details of the new four-year deal, the offer includes: