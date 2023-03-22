Kaine joins county leaders on tour of future crisis receiving center

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine toured the old Gander Mountain Store near Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge.

The store will be the future site of a new Prince William County Government crisis receiving center designed to help residents experiencing a mental breakdown. The center will provide a place, other than a hospital or jail, for patients to receive help and recover.

More in a press release:

As Prince William County’s new Crisis Receiving Center and Community Services Building continues to be built, Prince William County and Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey welcomed Senator Tim Kaine for a tour and round table discussion on Monday, March 20, 2023.

The Crisis Receiving Center, located on Worth Avenue in Woodbridge, will address the well-being of people experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The walk-in center will have 16 beds for adults experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis who need intervention and 23 recliners where people can receive assessment and treatment for up to 23 hours. The CRC will also help divert people from the criminal justice system.

Supervisor Bailey and Community Services Director Lisa Madron led Senator Kaine and other stakeholders on a tour of the Crisis Receiving Center. Following the tour of the facility, Senator Kaine joined Supervisor Bailey and Madron, as well as several county and state officials, community leaders and subject matter experts, for a Mental Health Round Table Discussion. The discussion focused on rising mental health issues and resources to combat this crisis affecting Prince William County residents and Virginians.

“We were honored to host Senator Kaine and share the county’s progress on the Crisis Receiving Center,” said Supervisor Bailey. “Champions of this project have helped to secure federal, state and local funding essential in opening the Crisis Receiving Center later next year.”

Funding for the facility was announced in a press conference in July 2022, and Connections Health Solutions was selected as the vendor to operate the Crisis Receiving Center in November 2022. On May 11, 2023, the Department of Community Services will host a Dedication and Intention Setting Ceremony on-site. The ceremony is intended as the first step in actualizing the vision of the CRC in changing how the community sees, treats and supports those in mental health crisis.