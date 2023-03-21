Take Me-Home-Tuesday: Meet Ice and Ivy!

Today’s Take Me-Home-Tuesday pets post comes from the Prince William County Animal Shelter.

Ice – #5050, Male dog, 7 – 10 years old, house trained, loves walks “move-in” condition. Ice is the typical couch potato. He’s also calm with other dogs.

Ivy – #37124, Female cat, 9 years-old, Domestic Black and White short hair, Spayed.

If you want to apply or learn about either, go to the Prince William County Animal Shelter page at the top of this post. You can also call 703-792-6465, or email [email protected]