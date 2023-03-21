FredNats to bring back theme nights on Saturday nights

Twelve theme nights are set to occur at Virginia Credit Union Stadium every Saturday night during the FredNats season. There will also be the home to six jersey auctions, appearances from a celebrity, and some popular children’s characters.

The first Saturday of the season will be centered around celebrating the start of the 2023 season. The opening Weekend at Virginia Credit Union Stadium will see the FredNats in action for the first time in 2023.

The FredNats open their 2023 season at Virginia Credit Union Stadium against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday, April 7, kicking off a three-game homestand.

On April 22, 2023, Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night is coming to the ballpark. Meet some puppy heroes and FredNats players who will wear custom jerseys during the game. The jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the Fredericksburg Nationals Foundation.

On May 6, Wizard Night is on deck for both kids and adults alike, presented by Red Door Pro Wash.

On May 20, the FredNats will support mental health awareness during Mustache May. Their month-long awareness efforts will be brought to the forefront, as the entire night will be dedicated to this cause. Additionally, the FredNats players will be decked out in jerseys featuring every type of mustache you can imagine. All game-worn and autographed jerseys will be auctioned off.

On June 3, Travel back to prehistoric times. Dinosaurs will be invading the ballpark for Jurassic Night.

On June 10, Fans will be heading to a galaxy far, far away one week later for Star Wars Night, presented by Rappahannock Area YMCA. Fans will have the opportunity to take home one of the game-worn, autographed Mandalorian and Baby Yoda jerseys through an auction.

On July 15, Toon Squad versus the Monstars. Space Jam Night, presented by The JIAN Group, is coming to Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Both the FredNats and visiting Lynchburg Hillcats will suit up in custom jerseys for a night at the ballpark. Both sets of jerseys will be auctioned off.

On July 29, celebrate Christmas in July. A winter wonderland will descend onto Virginia Credit Union Stadium, and fans can sing along to holiday carols during the game.

On August 5, It’s Superman (and SuperGus). The FredNats will be decked out in custom jerseys for Superman Night. These game-worn, autographed jerseys will be auctioned off.

On August 19, The Office with a special appearance from everyone’s favorite paper supply company employee- Meredith. Kate Flannery from The Office Night is set to be a fan favorite event. Flannery will be on hand to take photos with fans plus there will be a VIP Package available for those who would like autographs.

Interstate 95: Fan Appreciation Night will honor the road that drives everyone insane. The FredNats will also be wearing custom I-95-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg.