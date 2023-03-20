7 displaced after house fire; Smoker to blame, says fire marshal

Seven people, including two children, are homeless today after someone failed to put out a cigarette properly.
A fire broke out at a home in the 14000 block of Danville Road, off Darbydale Avenue in Dale City, at 12:25 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023.
Earlier this month, the county fire marshal reported a smoker failed to put out a cigarette and caused a mulch fire at an office near Manassas.
More in a Prince William County fire and rescue press release detailing this morning’s fire:
Early this morning, units were dispatched to the 14000 block of Danville Road (Dale City) for a reported house fire. Crews arrived with fire showing from a single-family dwelling home and all occupants safely evacuated. The fire was quickly brought under control by responding units. The home sustained extensive damage. No injuries were reported. Five (5) adults and 2 children were displaced as the structure was posted unsafe to occupy by the Building Official. The Red Cross assisted the displaced occupants. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started on the rear deck from improper discarded smoking material.
Smoking materials should never be discarded in or around combustible materials. Smoking materials should be discarded using water or properly discarded into a non-combustible container to ensure extinguishment. Smoking areas should be clearly marked and have appropriate means to safely discard smoking materials. During extreme dry conditions or periods of low humidity business owners and homeowners should consider keeping mulch moist by watering.