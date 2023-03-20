7 displaced after house fire; Smoker to blame, says fire marshal

Seven people, including two children, are homeless today after someone failed to put out a cigarette properly.

A fire broke out at a home in the 14000 block of Danville Road, off Darbydale Avenue in Dale City, at 12:25 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023.

Earlier this month, the county fire marshal reported a smoker failed to put out a cigarette and caused a mulch fire at an office near Manassas.

More in a Prince William County fire and rescue press release detailing this morning’s fire: