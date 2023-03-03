Mulch fire damages building, smoker to blame, says fire marshal

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 4:36 p.m., Prince William County fire and rescue units were dispatched to the offices of Miller Musmar CPA in the 10500 block of Crestwood Drive, near Manassas, for a report of the building on fire.

Crews arrived with smoke showing from the attic. The fire was quickly extinguished. The building sustained moderate damage. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was ignited by improperly discarded smoking material into mulch surrounding the building.

Smoking materials should never be discarded in or around combustible materials. Smoking materials should be discarded using water or properly discarded into a non-combustible container to ensure extinguishment.

Smoking areas should be marked and have appropriate means to discard smoking materials safely. During extreme drought conditions or periods of low humidity, business owners and homeowners should consider keeping mulch moist by watering.