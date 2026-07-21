Police Blotter: Designer Purses Stolen, Scam Reported

Prince William County police are investigating a residential burglary in Woodbridge in which two designer purses were stolen from a home.

In Stafford County, a resident reported a fraud involving an altered check and an attempted FDIC scam. A license plate was also reported stolen from a vehicle.

These incidents were among those detailed in recent reports from local law enforcement agencies.

Prince William County Police

Residential Burglary in Woodbridge

On July 18, officers responded to a residence in the 13500 block of Fitzhugh Lane in Woodbridge to investigate a burglary. The home was entered sometime between 3 p.m. on July 17 and 4 p.m. on July 18 through a window that was found open.

Multiple rooms in the residence were rummaged through, and two designer purses were reported missing. No suspects have been identified.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Fraud on Courthouse Road

Around 2:27 p.m. on July 20, a deputy responded to a fraud report on Courthouse Road. The victim reported unauthorized transactions after their bank contacted them about charges in California. The victim later received a call from a person claiming to be with the FDIC who said they were investigating the bank and instructed the victim to withdraw funds for security reasons. The victim recognized the scam and stopped all contact.

The victim also learned that a check sent to pay property taxes had been altered and cashed. The victim’s bank is investigating. No suspects have been identified.

Stolen License Plate on Oakridge Drive

At about 7:20 a.m. on July 20, a deputy responded to a larceny report on Oakridge Drive. The victim reported that the front license plate was missing from their vehicle. No cameras in the area captured the incident. The license plate was entered as stolen.

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