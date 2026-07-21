What’s Next for Manassas After Mayor Davis-Younger Steps Down?



<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/potomaclocalnews">What’s Next for Manassas After Mayor Davis-Younger | RSS.com</a>

Manassas is staring at big changes — and Eugene “Doc” Brown wants a seat at the table.

In this Potomac Local News podcast interview, longtime community advocate Eugene Brown sits down with Uriah Kiser to talk about his run for Manassas City Council, the controversial 167-apartment project planned next to the historic Meredith House, new affordable housing at the old DMV site on Godwin Drive, the city’s ongoing school challenges, and the political transition as Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger prepares to step down.

Brown breaks down the tension between Manassas’ “historic heart, modern beat” brand and the reality of dense new development downtown. He explains why the city needs housing and a parking garage but questions whether the current renderings fit Old Town’s character. He also digs into the Landings at Cannon Branch project, the school board’s debate over AI policies for student papers, and what the departure of Mayor Davis-Younger and Delegate Michelle Maldonado means for the city’s future.

A longtime Prince William and Manassas face with deep roots in the chamber, workforce development, and human services, Brown lays out his three-part platform: Stay (aging in place for seniors and veterans), Move (better mobility and transportation options), and Connect (strengthening community and senior centers). He shares how a Boys & Girls Club case study years ago shaped his focus on after-school resources and why he believes the city must better link nonprofits, schools, and local government.

Whether you live in Old Town, the Landings, or anywhere in the independent city of Manassas, this conversation covers the issues that will shape the next few years.

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