Woman charged with stealing ambulance from hospital

Police said a woman stole an ambulance from UVA Health Prince William Medical Center in Manassas.

From the police report:

Stolen Vehicle | 8700 Sudley Rd (UVA Health Prince William Medical Center)

On March 15, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Manassas City Police responded to the 8700 block of Sudley Rd., in the City of Manassas for report of a stolen vehicle. UVA Health Prince William Medical Center reported that an ambulance was stolen from a medical transport company. The vehicle was tracked via GPS to the Coverstone subdivision in Prince William County where the vehicle and suspect were located. The suspect was arrested and the ambulance was recovered without incident by Prince William County Police.

Arrested: Grand Larceny Auto 33-year-old Feben Nigatu of Manassas. Court date pending, no bond