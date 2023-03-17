I-95 Northbound

Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Daytime single lane closure at mile markers 134 – 135 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled at mile markers 133-135 for the Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. Full traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals

4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure are scheduled at mile markers 143-141 for the Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled at mile markers 135-133 for the Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. Full traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, single lane closure

6 a.m. – All lanes open

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Off-Ramp

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Mobile lane closures on off-ramp between I-95 and Route 1 to remove cleared trees and vegetation for widening project.

Stafford County

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures and shoulder closures for utility work between Dairy Lane and Rumford Road.

Route 3 Eastbound

Tuesday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Right lane closure on eastbound Route 3 west of Route 603 for guardrail repair.

Route 218

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mobile lane closures between Baron Park Road and Meadow Drive for pavement marker lens replacement.

Route 608 (Brooke Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew between Eskimo Hill Road and Andrew Chapel Road. Road resurfacing.

Kellogg Mill Road

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mobile operation with flagging for safety and resurfacing work on Kellogg Mill Road between Poplar Road and Abel Drive. A flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone. Read the news release here.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile alternating single and double lane closures between the I-95 off-ramp and Southpoint Parkway for early construction activities for the I-95 southbound off-ramp widening and Route 1 southbound widening project. Installation of temporary work zone barrier.

Route 3

Monday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Pavement lens replacement on Route 3 between Gordon Road and Corter Avenue. Mobile operation with single lane closures.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) Westbound

Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Right lane closure on westbound Route 208 east of Route 639 for guardrail repair.