Stream restoration to begin at St. Clair Brooks Park

The Stafford County Government is beginning work on a $990,000 stream restoration project in St. Clair Brooks Memorial Park, located at 80 Butler Road in Falmouth. It will begin near the pedestrian bridge below the overhead power lines and meanders south toward Pratt Park.

The project will prevent pollutants from reaching the Rappahannock River and the Chesapeake Bay by restoring an unnamed 1,500-foot tributary, decreasing erosion, and promoting natural habit, a press release states. The press release adds that the effort will reduce the amount of runoff, sediment, and pollutants and make the stream more sustainable.

The project will begin in March 2023, with an estimated completion in August 2023.

The construction contract was given to KBS Earthworks, Inc.

St. Clair Brooks Memorial Park includes many amenities, including a pavilion, open grass area, and a skate park.