Prince William County Public Schools approved a $1.5 billion Fiscal Year 2024 operating budget, which will take effect July 1, 2023.

The budget, dependent upon the Real Estate tax rate set by the Board of County Supervisors, is 7% larger than the previous year’s budget. Driving the higher numbers is an anticipated 1,800 more students than the previous year, 5% cost-of-living raises for teachers and substitutes, and new start-up costs for a new elementary school off Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.

The increase represents about $100 million more for the school to spend in the coming year, while revenues from the state will increase by $30 million.

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) is the second largest school division in the state, with more than 90,000 students.

More in a press release: