DMV warns of potential outage on Saturday, March 18, 2023

If you plan on renewing your Virginia driver’s license at a DMV office tomorrow, Saturday, March 18, 2023, you could be out of luck.

Today, the DMV says a system outage could lead to no residents being able to review their licenses on that date.

A DMV spokeswoman says online services could be available during the outage. however, you won’t be able to apply for a new license, renew, or replace a lost or stolen license.

The outage will also affect commercial driver’s licenses, learner permits, and driver privilege cards.

More in a DMV press release: