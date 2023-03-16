Tinker found guilty in Woodbridge shooting, robbery case

Daquan Artis Tinker is guilty of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two robbery charges, and four firearm use in the commission of a felony in a 2019 shooting and robbery in Woodbridge, the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office states in a press release.

Tinker will be sentenced in July. More in a press release:

Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth announces the successful prosecution of Daquan Artis Tinker arising from the December 19, 2019, attempted aggravated murder, robbery, and malicious wounding of two victims in Woodbridge, Virginia. Mr. Tinker pled not guilty to eight charges and after a jury trial, was convicted on March 15, 2023, of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two robbery charges, and four use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges.

On December 19, 2019, at 1:43AM, police responded to Pearson Drive in Woodbridge

to investigate a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they located one male victim, suffering from a gunshot wound. One victim, identified as a 33-year-old man, was found by officers in the street of the above location with a gunshot wound and assault wounds to the upper body. The other victim was a man that was pushed down and held at gunpoint. Both men were robbed. Responding officers provided immediate first aid to the gunshot wounded victim until fire and rescue personnel arrived and the victim was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He survived his injuries.

The investigation revealed that the victims had just returned to their home in Woodbridge after gambling at the MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill, Maryland. As they exited their car, they were approached by multiple masked men who had just pulled into the driveway behind them. During the encounter, one victim was assaulted and then shot in the upper body before the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and a cell phone from him. The suspects fled the scene in a dark colored SUV prior to police arrival. Through investigation, the police were able to determine that the victims had won a significant amount of money at the MGM Casino. Video footage from inside the MGM revealed that the suspects had followed the victims around the casino until the men left. The suspects then followed the victims into the parking garage and as they home to Woodbridge where they robbed them of the cash.

On March 2, 2020, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit obtained warrants for the arrest of the three men in connection to the shooting: Daquan Tinker, Javontae Smallwood, and Tavon Vines. This investigation was aided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Fairfax County Police, and investigators with the MGM National Harbor.

Mr. Tinker will be sentenced by the Honorable Robert Coleman who presided over the seven-day jury trial. The sentencing hearing will take place on July 7, 2023. The maximum punishment is life in prison. Mr. Smallwood previously pled no contest to two counts of Robbery for his involvement in the crimes. Mr. Smallwood was sentenced on September 9, 2022, to thirty (30) years in the state penitentiary with fifteen (15) years suspended condition upon his good behavior upon release to be supervised by probation.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney David M. Husar and Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alex Brandler. The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney would like to commend the Prince William County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their investigation of the case, as well as Elena Latham with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Victim/Witness Program, for the assistance she provided the victims in this case.

Amy Ashworth, Commonwealth’s Attorney, offered the following comment about this case: “The perpetrator went to great lengths to bring violence to this community by following

the victims around the casino in Maryland and then following them as they drove home to Woodbridge. My Office went to great lengths to hold Mr. Tinker accountable for the crimes he committed. With the upcoming expansion of the casino in Dumfries, people need to be aware of their surroundings when leaving any establishment with large sums of cash. Ask for an escort, utilize the casino’s wiring capabilities to wire the funds directly to your bank account, and drive to the police station if you believe you’re being followed. Be safe.”