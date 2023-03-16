Suspect grabbed booze, captured on Occoquan Road, police said

Police said they charged a man in connection to a robbery of a 7-Eleven store on Occoquan Road in Woodbridge.

Prince William police report:

Robbery Investigation – On March 15 at 3:03PM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 13304 Occoquan Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, entered the store, and took bottles of alcohol off the shelf. As the accused approached the service counter, he threatened the employee before walking out of the store with the unpaid bottles. As officers were responding to the store, they observed the accused walking on Occoquan Rd. and detained him. While investigating the incident, officers determined earlier in the day, the accused had robbed the store in a similar manner. At no time during the encounter, did the accused have any physical contact with the employee. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jarelle Rashod LITTLES, was arrested.

Arrested on March 15:

Jarelle Rashod LITTLES, 31, of 3520 Nexus Ct. in Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts of robbery and 1 count of obstruction of justice Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond