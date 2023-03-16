Osbourn Park alum first from Prince William to win VHSL debate

An Osbourn Park Senior High School student is the first from Prince William County to win the VHSL Speech and Debate championship.

A press release from the student’s current school, Hollins University, states:

Hollins University student Ashleigh Clyde has received a commendation resolution from the Virginia House of Delegates for a historic Speech and Debate win at her previous High School. The student, also the founder of the first Speech and Debate team at Hollins University, has been recognized for her achievement and contribution to the field.

Ashleigh Clyde recently won the Virginia High School League Speech and Debate championship, a first for Prince William County, and has been hailed as a role model for future students. She has made history not only for her school but also for the state of Virginia by becoming the first Prince William County student to win this title.

To celebrate this achievement, the Virginia House of Delegates has passed a commendation resolution honoring her for her remarkable talent and dedication to the field. This commendation recognizes Ashleigh’s success and highlights the importance of speech and debate in fostering young people’s critical thinking and public speaking skills.

Furthermore, Ashleigh has taken it upon herself to found the first Speech and Debate team at Hollins University, where she attends. With this initiative, she hopes to inspire more students to take up the art of speech and debate, which can provide a valuable platform for intellectual and personal growth.

The founding of the first Speech and Debate team at Hollins University is a significant milestone for the school. Ashleigh has expressed her excitement about this team’s potential impact on the university’s academic and intellectual culture.

The commendation resolution and founding of the first Speech and Debate team at Hollins University are a testament to Ashleigh’s dedication, passion, and leadership in speech and debate. It is a remarkable achievement for both Ashleigh and Hollins University and a step forward in fostering critical thinking and public speaking skills among more young people.