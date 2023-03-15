Father, son killed in car crash

A 42-year-old man and his 19-year-old son died in a car crash in Stafford County.

Authorities said speed was a factor in the crash.

More from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On March 14th, at approximately 7:03 p.m. deputies responded to the area of White Oak Road and Belle Plains Road for a report of an auto accident. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a two-vehicle crash involving a 2005 Dodge Ram and a 1979 Ford Mustang.

The 19-year-old passenger of the Mustang was pronounced deceased on scene, while the 42-year-old driver was transported to Mary Washington Hospital. The driver later succumbed to his injuries and was also pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation, along with crash scene evidence, indicated that the Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed on Belle Plains Road, and unfortunately lost control. The Mustang swerved into oncoming traffic on White Oak Road, resulting in the crash. Neither the driver or the passenger of the Mustang were wearing a seat belt. The driver and sole occupant of the Ram was transported to Mary Washington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mustang was identified as Raymond Morgan Jr., of Stafford, and the passenger was identified as his son, Raymond Morgan III, of Stafford. While the crash is still under investigation, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office sends its condolences to the families involved in the accident.