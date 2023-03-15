Captured: Pursuit ends at Quantico gate, innocent driver struck

The chase occurred Monday, March 13, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. It began at 3494 Richmond Highway, near the Potomac Hills Fire and Rescue Department.

Authorities said the man, who was wanted in multiple jurisdictions and had been panhandling, eluded police, leading them on a chase from Stafford to Prince William County, where he struck the car of an innocent driver outside the Marine Corps Base.

More from the Stafford sheriff’s office:

Deputies arrested a dangerous Stafford man who was wanted out of five different jurisdictions after a pursuit that led into Prince William.

On March 13th, at approximately 11:15 a.m., Deputy A.J. Layug responded to New Peak, located at 3494 Richmond Highway, for reports of a solicitor. The caller advised there was a man asking for money and was heard saying “I do not want to go back to jail”.

The description provided matched the description of Joseph Carter, 62. Carter was wanted by Stafford County for a felony capias, and felony larceny. Carter was also wanted by Fredericksburg for a felony capias, by Caroline County for a probation violation, by Spotsylvania for a felony capias, robbery, assault and battery, driving while revoked, and registration violations for a previous murder charge, and finally, wanted by Virginia State Police for felony sex offender registration.

Deputy Layug located the suspect vehicle, which also happened to be stolen, in the area of Richmond Highway and Potomac Hills Drive. The suspect vehicle quickly cut off Northbound traffic in an attempt to flee, initiating a pursuit. The vehicle continued North on Richmond Highway and drove onto oncoming lanes in an attempt to pass multiple vehicles. Due to traffic, deputies lost sight of the vehicle in the 3800 block of Richmond Highway. Those who know the reputation of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office know we don’t give up that easy.

Sergeant R.K. Pinkard canvased the area and was eventually able to locate the suspect vehicle once again in the area of Richmond Highway and Port Aquia Drive. Sergeant Pinkard attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the vehicle fled onto Northbound I-95. As more deputies responded, the suspect vehicle began cutting through heavy traffic, travelling on the shoulder, and striking a civilian vehicle. The suspect vehicle then exited onto the Triangle exit. The suspect vehicle continued its reckless driving by driving Westbound on Joplin Road in the Eastbound lanes.

The suspect vehicle struck another civilian vehicle at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Joplin Road. At that time, Deputy S.A. Russo was able to make intentional vehicle contact to finally end the pursuit. Deputy Russo and Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz were able to get Carter into custody.

Located within the stolen vehicle were multiple pocket knives, as well as, suspected controlled substances. Carter also admitted to not wearing his seatbelt during his attempt to flee from Stafford County.

Carter was charged with two counts of eluding police, possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked, two counts of reckless driving, receiving stolen goods, displaying fictitious registration, and not wearing a seatbelt. Prince William County charged Carter with hit and run, as well as, reckless driving. He was served on his outstanding warrants, and served these brand new ones. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The owner of the stolen vehicle was notified. No deputies or citizens were seriously injured during the incident. Great work to every deputy involved in locating, and stopping a dangerous wanted man.