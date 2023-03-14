Wind advisory starts at noon

Tuesday will be a windy day in our area. A wind advisory will go into effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, until 2 a.m. Wednesday. We’re expecting gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

Here’s the National Weather Service forecast:

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a northwest wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Windy, with a northwest wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.