Wind advisory starts at noon

Tuesday will be a windy day in our area. A wind advisory will go into effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, until 2 a.m. Wednesday. We’re expecting gusts of 20 to 30 mph.
Here’s the National Weather Service forecast:
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a northwest wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Windy, with a northwest wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for midday Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. NW winds 20 to 30mph with gusts up to 50mph are expected. Areas of wind damage and scattered power outages are possible. For more detailed info on timing & locations, visit: https://t.co/5RyZgpfrqr pic.twitter.com/PhXk7a1ewg
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 13, 2023