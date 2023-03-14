City to offer USPS cancelation stamp at 150th celebration

Manassas will celebrate its 150th Anniversary on Saturday, April 1, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Jennie Dean Park, 9501 Dean Park Lane.

There will be a ceremony at 3 p.m., games, food, a hayride, games, and fireworks at the end of the celebration. Residents who attend the event in person from 2 to 6 p.m., and bring a stamped envelope or postcard, can also get a commemorative stamp from the USPS.

City spokeswoman Patty Prince explains:

Bryan Foster, Deputy City Manager, had worked with the USPS in another community he worked in prior to coming to the city of Manassas. The USPS provided this service at an event there. He reached out to the Manassas Postmaster and worked with her to make this happen. This is free to the City. My department created the cancellation stamp and sent it to the USPS. The only qualification is that people will need to bring a stamped envelope or postcard to get the cancellation. Echoes, the Manassas Museum Store will be at the event and will be selling stamped postcards if attendees forget theirs or just wish to purchase one.