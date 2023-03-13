Manassas St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns for 23rd year

The 23rd annual Manassas St. Patricks Day Parade toured downtown on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

It was the 25th year a St. Patrick’s Day parade had been placed in the city. Snow and the coronavirus pandemic stopped the parade for two years, said organizer Patrick Sullivan at a February 27, 2023, Manassas City Council meeting.

The annual Greater Manassas Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is planned by an incorporated nonprofit called Inisfail, Inc.

See more professional photos taken during the parade by Mike Beaty.