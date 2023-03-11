Traffic hot spots March 12 – 18, 2023

I-95 Southbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for work for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 130 (Route 3) Local Lanes

Wednesday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure. Installation of traffic camera equipment near Safety Rest Area and Welcome Center.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Off-Ramp

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Mobile lane closures on off-ramp between I-95 and Route 1 for barrier wall installation and removal of cleared trees and vegetation. Early construction activities for the I-95 southbound off-ramp widening and Route 1 southbound widening.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) and Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single and double lane closures at mile marker 125 to deliver construction materials for the Route 17 overpass replacement project.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) and Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at the bridge over Ni River, located at mile marker 121, for replacement of bridge joints. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Exit 104 (Carmel Church) and Exit 98 (Doswell)

Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating single and double lane closures at mile marker 103. Bridge inspection.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 98 (Doswell) and Exit 104 (Carmel Church)

Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating single and double lane closures at mile marker 103. Bridge inspection.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) and Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at the bridge over Ni River, located at mile marker 121, for replacement of bridge joints. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closure at 10 p.m. All lanes reopen by 5 a.m.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) and Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Monday, 6 – 8 p.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 125 at Route 17 overpass replacement project. Work zone barrier repair.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Daytime single lane closure between interchanges for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Stafford County

Route 1, Enon Road and Cranes Corner Road

Monday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Flagging crews will direct traffic through the intersection, assisted by law enforcement. Installation of new Flashing Yellow Arrows signals for side street traffic entering Route 1 from Enon Road and Cranes Corner Road.

Route 1 and Corporate Drive

Monday – Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure at the intersection for traffic signal equipment work.

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures and shoulder closures for utility work between Dairy Lane and Rumford Road.

Route 218

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile lane closures between Route 1 and Route 607 (Cool Spring Road) for pavement marker lens replacement.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mobile lane closures between Baron Park Road and Meadow Drive for pavement marker lens replacement.

Route 608 (Brooke Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew between Eskimo Hill Road and Andrew Chapel Road. Road resurfacing.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile alternating single and double lane closures between the I-95 off-ramp and Southpoint Parkway for early construction activities for the I-95 southbound off-ramp widening and Route 1 southbound widening project. Installation of temporary work zone barrier.

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 southbound between Massaponax Church Road and North Roxbury Mill Road. Water line replacement work under permit.

Route 1 and Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road)

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at intersection. Traffic signal equipment work for the Mudd Tavern Road widening project.

Route 1 and Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure at intersection. Traffic signal equipment work.

Route 3

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Pavement lens replacement on Route 3 between Gordon Road and Corter Avenue. Mobile operation with single lane closures.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Right lane closure on eastbound Route 208 between Hood Drive and Route 1 for turn lane construction under permit.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closures on Route 208 westbound and eastbound between Bloomsbury Lane and Treemont Lane. Intermittent full stops. Utility line work under permit.

Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Thursday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mobile operation with flagging for resurfacing work on Gordon Road between Brock Road and Smith Station Road.