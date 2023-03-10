Drainage issues resolved, Dale City library reopens

The Dale City Library was closed from February 22 to 24 on account of drainage problems. Over time, the drainage issues were beginning to wash out on the north side of the library on Minnieville Road.

The drainage issues, with no renovations, have been an even bigger issue during rainy seasons. As a result of a slit build-up in the mulch bed, the drainage water from the parking lot was unable to pass over the hump in the flower bed, said Prince William County spokeswoman Rachel Johnson.

This caused the dirt to slowly erode, and mulch began to build up along the side of the building. The county government’s fleet and facilities management also recognized that the drain boxes did not have header curbs allowing water to flow freely.

Crews worked to gain access to the trench drain by elevating the drain box and cleaning it out, and they were then able to perform a flow test. The existing curb and sunken sidewalk were then removed, and the drain ditch was dug, allowing plants to be trimmed back, said Johnson.

The asphalt was then replaced to restore the correct flow of groundwater.

The library was reopened to the public for curbside pick-up only on February 23, 2023, and was fully reopened on February 24, 2023.

With the renovations costing $22,685. The Dale City Library is at 4249 Dale Boulevard. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and is closed on Sundays.