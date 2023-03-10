Construction on Stafford’s 18th elementary school to begin in 2023

A rebuild of Hartwood Elementary School will take a backseat to constructing the 18th elementary school in Stafford County.

Stafford County’s Board of Supervisors voted to move the construction of Stafford County’s 18th elementary school to 2023 and delay rebuilding Hartwood Elementary School until 2027.

After voting to defer the unfinished business to the end of the closed session, the Board voted 6-1 to begin constructing the county’s newest elementary school in 2023.

Hartwood District Supervisor Darrell English was the dissenting vote. English supported a rebuild for the school in his district, one of the last in the county that uses a septic system.

The new school will sit in the southern section of the county, though the school division has not announced the site of the new school. The school division says a needed 19th elementary school would be built in the middle of the county, likely in the Embrey Mill area.

As supervisors work with the county school division to meet its need for $343 million in new funding for new schools, Anne E. Moncure Elementary School has sat vacant since the Summer of 2019.

After Moncure Elementary School was replaced by a newer building roughly a mile away, the property became mostly vacant except for occasional use by local law enforcement for training.

Today, the county is considering selling the land to a developer who would raze the school and build townhomes.