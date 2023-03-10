News

5 streets marked for spring paving program

By Potomac Local News

Manassas Park will begin its spring paving program starting March 27, 2023.

The city will pave Runyon Court, Crozet Street, Polk Drive between Cabbel and Manassas drives, Courtney Drive, and Greenshire Drive.

The paving will wrap up on April 10, 2023.

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