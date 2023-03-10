5 streets marked for spring paving program

Manassas Park will begin its spring paving program starting March 27, 2023.

The city will pave Runyon Court, Crozet Street, Polk Drive between Cabbel and Manassas drives, Courtney Drive, and Greenshire Drive.

The paving will wrap up on April 10, 2023.

The City will be conducting its Spring 2023 Paving Program on the below streets, in sequence, as annotated below in yellow highlights, starting 3/27. Work progress is dependent on weather, however, advance notice and appropriate traffic control measures will be in place. pic.twitter.com/t9WhgiDvOo

— City of Manassas Park (@ManassasParkGov) March 9, 2023