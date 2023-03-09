2023 Spring Fever 5K race registration deadline approaches

The deadline to register for the annual Spring Fever Race at Stafford Hospital is approaching.

The Stafford Hospital Foundation and Transurban, Sunshine Title Sponsor, will host the 2023 Spring Fever 5K Race to support the operation program, training, and equipment needs of Stafford Hospital.

This year’s race will take place in person on the Stafford Hospital campus, so lace up your sneakers and come join the fun! A Fun Team Challenge and Battle of the Districts will also be a part of the run/walk.

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Location: Stafford Hospital Medical Pavilion at 125 Hospital Center Blvd, Stafford, VA 22554