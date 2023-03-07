Town considers quarter-million-dollar fitness park

The Dumfries Town Council will consider spending nearly a quarter million dollars on building a fitness park tonight.

Mayor Derrick Wood says the Fitness Court park would be built on land next to the old Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad. The cost will be $270,000. The National Fitness Campaign, the firm selling the outdoor gyms, will provide a $30,000 discount to the town for installing its product.

Town documents refer to the discount as a grant. According to the Fitness Court website, the outdoor gym has seven exercises. Similar Fitness Courts have been built in 500 communities across the U.S.

If built, the park will be open to the public. The cost of the would equate to about three percent of the town’s overall $7.2 million budget.

The Dumfries Town Council meets at 7 p.m. at the town hall, 17739 Main Street, Suite 200. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the town’s YouTube channel.

Here’s the resolution before the town council: