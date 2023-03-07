Route 28 bypass virtual meeting Tuesday, March 28 at noon

Residents will learn more about one of the most expensive road projects in Prince William County.

The county’s transportation department will hold a virtual “Transportation Tuesday” on March 14, 2023, to discuss the Route 28 Bypass, a four-lane road connecting Sudley Road, near the Prince William Medical Center in Manassas to Route 28 in Fairfax County.

The $300 million bypass will be about four miles long and wedged between the Fairmont and Loch Lomond neighborhoods in Sudley, near Manassas. County leaders have previously said construction crews might need to demolish some homes to make way for the new street, though road crews have not released a final plan for the project.

Road construction should wrap up in 2028.

More in a press release:

The next session, scheduled for March 14 at 12 PM, will provide the latest preliminary traffic progress and general design project updates on the Route 28 Bypass. Please register using this link. A recording will also be posted to the project website. We will capture additional questions from the meeting that will shape future communication and engagement. We anticipate providing a larger update on the Route 28 Bypass design progress during a public information meeting in April 2023. The community is encouraged to propose topics and questions for upcoming Transportation Tuesdays on route28bypass.com.

Meanwhile, in Fairfax County, officials announced the kickoff for a project to widen Route 29 between Union Mill and Buckey’s Gate drives.