Breaking News: OmniRide commuter buses roll for first time in 4 weeks

A bus driver strike at OmniRide, the regional transportation commission, is four weeks old, but there are signs of limited restored service.

Buses began rolling this afternoon from the transit center in Woodbridge to serve the route between Horner Road Commuter Lot, near Potomac Mills mall, to the Pentagon.

It’s the first time commuter buses have rolled since workers walked off the job last month, demanding higher pay despite a 17% pay increase in the upcoming annual budget.

OmniRide says it’s working to restore more commuter service as manpower permits. Additionally, some local routes have service.

Many commuters have been left stranded by the transit system boasting rebounding ridership levels after massive declines during the pandemic.

From OmniRide: