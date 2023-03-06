Paris Goodman joins PLN spring intern team

We’ve welcomed our newest spring intern. Please meet Paris Goodman, 18, who comes to us from the Spotsylvania County Public Schools Work-based Learning Program.

She is a senior at Riverbend High School.

Q: Why do you think community journalism is essential?

Goodman: I feel community journalism is important because everyone deserves to be in the know. Whether it be about a missing dog or a police chase, staying informed helps people continue on throughout their daily lives.

Q: What’s your past professional experience? (work experience, school or civic clubs, education level, etc.)

Goodman: I have lots of general experience in various random jobs such as leadership, stage and technical theatre, graphic design, freelance design, and large-scale printing. I have been certified in a 10-hour OSHA course and Print-ED.

Jefferson: I am a Riverbend High School senior in Spotsylvania. I’ve had a few jobs since I was a junior, consisting of one amusement park and two retail stores.

Q: What do you like best about the community in which you live?

Goodman: I like the people in my community. Everyone is pretty friendly, and we all like to keep each other informed about what’s going on in our small area and around us as well. The residents are pretty welcoming and give good advice.

Q: What do you like to do for fun when not working?

Goodman: For fun, I love to hang out with family and friends. In a lot of my free time, I spend it practicing my viola, playing video games, and watching reality TV.

Q: When you leave PLN, what is one thing you hope to have accomplished?

Goodman: When I depart from PLN, I hope to have inherited the well-needed writing skills to prepare me for my future in journalism. Of course, I hope to leave my mark on the area since I will be moving somewhere different. I want others to enjoy the pieces I write and to stay informed.

PLN accepts interns who want to learn more about local journalism, media, and marketing. Apply here.