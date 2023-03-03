FredNats unveil 2023 promotional schedule

The Fredericksburg Nationals have a season of fun planned for fans who attend games at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way in Fredericksburg.

The season begins at 7:05 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at home on Fireworks Friday, when the team faces off against the Lynchburg Hillcats for a three-game homestand.

The FredNats tell us:

Fans will start off most homestands with $2 Tuesday, presented by Chancellor’s Village. Select tickets will be available for $2, and fan-favorite $2 tacos will return to the concessions stands.

Wednesdays are jam packed this season! All Wednesdays are Goodwill Wednesdays, presented by Rappahannock Goodwill Industries! Fans can pick up a designated donation bag to use to donate new or lightly used items to an area RGI location and receive an undated voucher to an upcoming FredNats game.

The biggest paw-ty in town, Bark in the Park Nights, presented by St. Francis Animal Hospital, find their home on Wednesdays. On May 31 and August 2, four-legged FredNats fans are invited to enjoy the game with their owners.

Local students and teachers will be heading to the ballpark on Wednesdays as well, with the FredNats’ Education Days expanding this season! Schools will be on site on April 19, May 31 and August 30 for a day of education and fun.

Wednesdays are additionally Military Ticket Nights, presented by SimVentions. On May 31 and August 2, all veterans and active duty military plus first responders can redeem a free ticket to the game.

Fans should grab their friends for Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Billiken’s Smokehouse! $2 drink specials during the game are back, Thursday nights only.

Firework Fridays are not to be missed! The brightest nights at the ballpark will feature a fantastic post-game firework show. Every show is unique, so don’t be afraid to catch them all!

Have a different, immersive experience at the ballpark every Theme Night Saturday! Amazing theme nights will take over every Saturday, with six complemented by jersey auctions. Saturdays will also feature appearances from a celebrity and popular kids characters.

Wrap up your week at the ballpark with Salute to Service Sundays, presented by SimVentions. All active and retired military members plus first responders will be honored, while the FredNats will be wearing special military jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off on the final Sunday home game of the season.

Sunday is also giveaway day! From wearable items, bobbleheads and more, these exclusive items will head home with the first 1,000 fans.

Additionally, kids will have the chance to run the bases just like their favorite players post-game game every Sunday.

For the full promo schedule, click here. Please note that promotions are subject to change.