Babur Lateef seeks second term as school board chairman

Prince William County School Board Chairman At-large Dr. Babur Lateef will seek a second term overseeing the school board as its At-large chairman, leading the state’s second-largest public school division while representing the entire county.

The pandemic consumed Lateef’s second term. The school division scrambled to help students and teachers adjust to online learning and then adjust to getting them back into school buildings as the pandemic waned.

The Democrat pushed the division to be the first public school division in the Washington, D.C. area to return children to the classroom, in phases, in December 2020. He later took heat from fellow Democrats for his push to return children to the classroom.

Once back in the classroom, children wearing facemasks became a hot-button issue, with parents and students lined up to protest at school board meetings. Eventually, the school division dropped its mask requirement before joining others in Northern Virginia in filing a lawsuit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin, which sought clarification from the state after Youngkin signed an executive order in January 2022 making masks in schools optional.

An Arlington County judge sided with the school divisions. The General Assembly struck down mask mandates only weeks later with a new law.

After the pandemic, the school division turned its attention to an effort to allow collective bargaining for teachers and other school employees. Lateef and the school board created a framework allowing collective bargaining in schools.

Last month, the Prince William Education Association, the county teachers union, won a bid to become the exclusive bargaining agent for school employees.

A consistent advocate for increasing the school division’s $4 billion budget, Lateef said only more funding from lawmakers in Richmond, not collective bargaining, will improve schools.

The most recent round of Virginia Standards of Learning student test scores show improvement for Prince William County Public Schools but the scores still lag behind 2019’s.

In 2021, Lateef was on the hiring panel that lured Dr. LaTanya McDade from Chicago Public Schools to lead the county school division, replacing Dr. Steven L. Walts, who led the division for 15 years.

Here’s his full reelection campaign announcement: