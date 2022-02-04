An Arlington Circuit Court Judge today help held mask mandates in Virginia’s public schools despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 2 which allows parents to choose whether or not to send their child to school in a face mask.

Prince William County was one of seven school division’s across the state that sued Youngkin over his order. The Supreme Court of Virginia is set to take the case soon, however, it’s unclear when that could happen.

A law passed last year requires schools to provide in-person education five days a week, and adhere to CDC coronavirus mitigation recommendations. Since August, the federal agency suggests everyone wear facemasks to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

This week, hundreds of parents packed the Prince William County School Board meeting to urge the division to implement mask choice, which would give parents the option to have their children wear face masks.

Public schools in Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties are two of multiple public schools jurisdictions that have made facemarks optional for students.

From Prince William County Public Schools: