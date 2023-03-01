LaCroix starts supervisor campaign with Republicans, Democrats in Woodbridge

The first Republican to run for the Woodbridge District Supervisors seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in eight years had 150 people attend her kickoff party near Occoquan.
Jeannie LaCroix, 61, held a campaign kick-off event at the Electric Palm Restaurant on Thursday, February 23, with over 150 people in attendance. Supervisors Yesli Vega and Jeanine Lawson spoke at the campaign kickoff.
LaCroix, a Realtor, seeks to unseat Margaret Franklin, a Democrat who has held the seat since 2020. Woodbridge, on the Interstate 95 corridor, is one of the most populated areas in Prince William County.
The magisterial district leans heavily toward Democrats, which have held the seat since 2000. During the last contested race in 2015, Democrat Frank Principi won 60% of the vote.
LaCroix says she’ll work to hire more police to lower crime and promote smart development throughout the county.
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Other GOP Candidate attendees included Matt Lowery, a Woodbridge resident running for Commonwealth Attorney, and Mario Beckles who is running for the Potomac District School Board seat. In addition, there were several prominent Democrats in attendance who led the fight against the expansion of Data Centers in the Rural Crescent, including Bill Wright, a Democrat who was removed from the Prince William County Democratic Committee for calling for Board Chairman Ann Wheeler’s removal.
Other Democrats, Republicans and Independents from LaCroix’s Belmont Bay community attended to voice their support for Jeannie. Belmont Bay residents are upset with incumbent Supervisor Margaret Franklin, who has voted against their community’s wishes.
Supervisor Vega highlighted crime and our underfunded police department, the onerous meals tax and other taxes. She hinted that citizens will be “shocked” at the proposed budget this year. Supervisor Lawson highlighted the need for bipartisan support against extensive overdevelopment in neighborhoods, and in environmental and historically sensitive areas. Jeannie LaCroix emphasized these ideas, and more, in her remarks before the enthusiastic crowd.
“I’m running because some of our Supervisors are not listening to the people. In fact, I’m really running against the five “non-listeners” on the Board. Their constituents show up to speak, and time and time again the “non-listeners” already have made up their minds; and despite overwhelming opposition, they vote together against us” said LaCroix.
Jeannie pointed out the recent bank robberies and homicides in Woodbridge and called for increasing police hires. Prince William County crime is rapidly increasing, homicides doubled last year, and the county is about 90 officers short. “Crime is not a new issue for Woodbridge. This district has been neglected for years and that is unacceptable. We need a leader to ensure that Prince William County prioritizes Woodbridge now.”