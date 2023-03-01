LaCroix starts supervisor campaign with Republicans, Democrats in Woodbridge

LaCroix Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson with LaCroix

The first Republican to run for the Woodbridge District Supervisors seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in eight years had 150 people attend her kickoff party near Occoquan.

Jeannie LaCroix, 61, held a campaign kick-off event at the Electric Palm Restaurant on Thursday, February 23, with over 150 people in attendance. Supervisors Yesli Vega and Jeanine Lawson spoke at the campaign kickoff.

LaCroix, a Realtor, seeks to unseat Margaret Franklin, a Democrat who has held the seat since 2020. Woodbridge, on the Interstate 95 corridor, is one of the most populated areas in Prince William County.

The magisterial district leans heavily toward Democrats, which have held the seat since 2000. During the last contested race in 2015, Democrat Frank Principi won 60% of the vote.

LaCroix says she’ll work to hire more police to lower crime and promote smart development throughout the county.

More in a press release: