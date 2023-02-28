Take Me Home Tuesday: Elliott



Today’s Take Me Home Tuesday pet comes to us from the Manassas City Police Department.

This week for Take Me Home Tuesday, we have Elliott!!! Elliott was found as a stray but was never picked up by his owner. He seems to be around one year old. Elliott is a handsome boy who loves to go on long walks, enjoys learning, and will excel in an obedience class or two. pic.twitter.com/T5BPD0ylop — Manassas City Police (@ManassasCityPD) February 28, 2023

We accept write-ups and photos of animals for adoption across the region. Please send the em to [email protected].