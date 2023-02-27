Updated African American History Trail debuts

The Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation opened its updated African American History Trail.

Previously only online, the African American History Trail is now more accessible, with wayfinding signs at each of the 20 stops where visitors can not only read about the historical locations, but they can also listen to the tour narrated by Neabsco District Supervisor, Victor Angry, of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

Serving his country for over 23 years in active duty, Victor S. Angry holds the title as the first African American Command Sgt. Major of the Army National Guard.

Now retired from the military, he continues to work in public service as a Dale City Volunteer Firefighter, motivational speaker, leadership development instructor, and County Supervisor representing the Neabsco District.

Prince William County has many different layers to its history, and many individuals have helped shape the County’s complex past. Their contributions have made Prince William County the diverse and inclusive community we enjoy today. We invite you to explore the history, arts, culture and contributions of Black Americans along the newly updated Prince William County African American History Trail.

Learn more about and access the updated African American History Trail.