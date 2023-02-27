PC recommends approval for new Panda Express

A new drive-through Chinese food option could soon replace a bank.

The Stafford County Planning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a Panda Express restaurant at Route 17 and Plantation Drive in south Stafford.

If the Stafford County Board of Supervisors signs off on the recommendation, the restaurant will replace a former PNC Bank, which will be demolished to make way for the 2,600-square-foot restaurant.

If built, it will be the second Panda Express in Stafford County. Other locations include a restaurant on Route 610 in North Stafford and another location in Central Park in Fredericksburg.

The new restaurant would sit next to a Burger King and adjacent to a Pancho Villa Mexican food restaurant.

The planning and zoning staff at the Stafford County government recommended that the planning commission approve the permit required of any business with a drive-through window.