Two deputies were assaulted yesterday afternoon while attempting to de-escalate a domestic disturbance.

On February 24th at 2:37 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Harrell Road and Forbes Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Witnesses informed the Emergency Communications Center a male passenger had exited a vehicle and was screaming at the driver.

The suspect stood in the middle of the road and struck passing vehicles with his hands.

The first deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the male suspect balled his fists and approached a female on the scene.

As deputies intervened, the suspect punched one deputy in the face and another in the chest. Deputies used OC spray, and the suspect was eventually handcuffed after a prolonged struggle with several deputies.

Two deputies were checked by medics and treated for minor injuries. Both deputies remained on duty and completed their shifts. Harrell Road was briefly closed during the incident.

Draquan Samuel, 26, of Stafford, is charged with two counts of assault and battery on law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of justice. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail pending a bond hearing.

No other injuries were reported. Several witnesses called 911 to report the incident, states a sheriff’s spokesman.