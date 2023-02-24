Stafford judge grants bond after 2 high-speed police pursuits

Stafford County General District Court Judge Jane M. Reynolds released a woman on bond just hours after she was arrested.

Sheriff’s deputies spent two weeks looking for the woman, whom they said twice eluded them in two high-speed pursuits where the she exceeded speeds of 100 mph, putting others on the road at risk.

On February 10 at 12:07 p.m., Deputy B.W. Gildea attempted to stop a revoked driver on Warrenton Road near South Gateway Drive in Stafford County. Instead of stopping, the driver sped away, initiating a pursuit onto southbound I-95 at approximately 114 mph, police said.

Deputies stopped the chase after the driver crossed into Fredericksburg.

On February 11 at 1:04 p.m., Deputy Gildea observed the same suspect, operating the same vehicle, exit the Red Roof Inn onto Warrenton Road. He caught up with the suspect vehicle at the I-95 ramps and attempted a traffic stop again. The suspect accelerated to over 120 mph on I-95 south, and again the pursuit was terminated as it entered Fredericksburg.

The driver was identified as Chelsea Geraghty, 29, and warrants were obtained for two counts of felony eluding and two counts of driving after forfeiture of the license. Deputies continued their efforts to locate her over the last week but were unsuccessful.

On Thursday, February 23, deputies obtained a lead that Geraghty could be in a hotel in Spotsylvania County. Deputy M.A. Pearce coordinated with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, and Geraghty was arrested last night at the Country Inn and Suites without incident.

She was ordered held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail by the magistrate. During a court hearing today, Judge Reynolds released Geraghty on a personal recognizance bond, police said.