3 displaced after Manassas apartment fire

Three poeple are homeless today after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Manassas.
The city’s fire and rescue service says:
The City of Manassas Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire at 03:12 this morning in the 9500 block of Coggsbill Drive. Units arrived on scene to find a working fire in apartment 301, with some extension to apartment 201. The fire was extinguished. There was water damage to apartments 101, 201 and 301. All three units are deemed unsafe and the Building Department will followup.
The fire displaced a total of 3 people (one in each unit) with the Red Cross assisting one of them and one dog. The Fire Marshal has classified the fire as accidental with the cause being improperly disposed smoking materials.
City of Manassas Fire and Rescue units responded along with units from Prince William County Department of Fire Rescue and Manassas Park Fire Rescue.