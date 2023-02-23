Wires spark fire at home, one displaced

[Photo: Prince William County fire and rescue] [Photo: Prince William County fire and rescue]

A fire displaced one person from a home in Prince William County.

At 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, fire and rescue crews units responded to the 9000 block of Keyser Road near Independent Hill for a report of a house fire.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke conditions. The home sustained extensive damage as the result. No injuries were reported.

The Building Official posted the property unsafe to occupy, displacing one adult. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined an electrical wiring failure ignited the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office highly recommends electrical extension cords not be used for permanent purposes or for multiple appliances. In addition, wiring should never be exposed to or come in contact with combustible materials.

Only use UL approved extension cords and always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.