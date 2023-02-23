Relay For Life needs volunteers for Downtown Manassas event

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Prince William County needs volunteers for its upcoming annual event on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Harris Pavilion in Downtown Manassas.

A meeting will be held for interested community members on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023, at 7 pm at Manassas Church of Christ Fellowship Hall at 8110 Signal Hill Road, near Manassas.

An additional meeting will be held for interested community members on Wednesdays at the Knights of Columbus Club Room at 9290 Stonewall Road, Manassas. Interested attendees are encouraged to call for more information.

Volunteers are critical and help the American Cancer Society save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Relay For Life continues to be the largest peer-to-peer fundraising event, with 2.5 million participants globally uniting to save lives from cancer.

Funds raised at Relay For Life events help the ACS fund and conduct breakthrough research and give cancer patients and their families the resources they need, like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near hospitals, and a helpline for answers and support that’s open 24 hours a day.